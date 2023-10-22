Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $32.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

International Paper Stock Down 2.7 %

IP stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

