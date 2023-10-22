Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$225.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$220.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$220.45.

IFC stock opened at C$194.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$198.29. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$182.01 and a one year high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.9964961 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

