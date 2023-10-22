Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.93.

RUS stock opened at C$33.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$24.75 and a twelve month high of C$40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5599593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

