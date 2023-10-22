Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $63.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BALL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Trading Down 2.3 %

BALL stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.