SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SEAS opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 246,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,070,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 185,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.