Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

