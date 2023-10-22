First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.56. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Community by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

