Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 332,792 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 173,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.