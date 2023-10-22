Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NAVI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

