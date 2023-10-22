Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE:LAC opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

