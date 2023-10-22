Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.31.

HWC opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,908. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

