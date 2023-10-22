Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

GFI stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,307,000 after acquiring an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 470,417 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

