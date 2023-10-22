Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.19.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

