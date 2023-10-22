Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.