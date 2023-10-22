Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OLK opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -176.77 and a beta of 0.83. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,109,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 160,960 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 777,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

