Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $94.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

