Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 500.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

FYBR stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 774,122 shares of company stock worth $12,118,485. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,468,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 35.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,522 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

