Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $3.41. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

