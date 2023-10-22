Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $189.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

