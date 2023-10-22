Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.47.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $309.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.73. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $233.22 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

