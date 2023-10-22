ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $152.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.45.

Shares of COP opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

