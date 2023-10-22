Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.00.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $159.96 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.