Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.22.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,620.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

