Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

