Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $481.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $481.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $444.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

