Enviva (NYSE:EVA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Enviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enviva

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of EVA stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after buying an additional 4,153,968 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Enviva by 32.3% during the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 1,856,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 56.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 937,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 25.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 425,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.