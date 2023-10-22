EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.54.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.