Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

