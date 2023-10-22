Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,763.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 654.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.