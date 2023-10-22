Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.17.

PNFP stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

