Barclays Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $251.00

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $191.88 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

