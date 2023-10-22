Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Notable Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NTBL opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Notable Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
Notable Labs Company Profile
