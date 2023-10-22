KeyCorp Lowers NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $59.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $51,295,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.