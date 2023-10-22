Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

VSTS opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Vestis has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

