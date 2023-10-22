Barclays Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $75.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

