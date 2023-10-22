BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $638.33.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

