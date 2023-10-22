Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 785,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

