Bank of America Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $275.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.94.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $237.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.