Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.25 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

ACI stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after buying an additional 4,848,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

