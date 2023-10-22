Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $177.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60. Middleby has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 44.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

