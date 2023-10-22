Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

GFI stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

