Susquehanna Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $42.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,017,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources



Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

