Barclays Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $55.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

