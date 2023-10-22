Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

OXY opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

