StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.5 %

STEP opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock worth $4,274,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 696,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,110,000 after purchasing an additional 225,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.