Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.21.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

