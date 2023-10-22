Wintrust Financial’s (WTFC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 100,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

