Morgan Stanley Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $95.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 61.17%.

In other news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at $810,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 482,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 376,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

