Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,027,000 after acquiring an additional 199,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

