Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.70.

PGRE opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $960.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 95.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

